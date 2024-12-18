Shane McCafferty, the co-founder of the developer Rocketship Park and designer of the impressive Game Boy Color racing games Hoonigans and Nitro, is currently working on a promising new title for the classic Nintendo handheld that looks to be a randomly generated platformer similar in style to Mossmouth's indie rogue-lite hit Spelunky.

Cave Dave, McCafferty has outlined online, will focus on a lazy miner named Dave who loves to play his PlayStation Vita, and "hates all forms of physical labour", who ends up becoming trapped inside various video game cave levels and must go off in search of the exit armed with a pack of bombs and some other useful weapons (including what looks to be a hookshot).

It will feature various "programmatically-generated levels" and will also include a bunch of themed cave systems that are based on other popular video games from across video game history.



So far, for example, McCafferty has shown off levels that pay tribute to Mario, Sonic, and Spelunky, with all of these featuring different collectibles and colour palettes that are based on those titles.





- Really up against the limits now for size and frame rate etc. but SPIDERS are IN \o/

- Next I'd like to add a few more stages and then we're almost feature complete.



McCafferty hasn't revealed when the game will be released yet, with the developer recently stating that he intends to "add a few more stages" before he considers it "feature complete".

We'll try to keep an eye out for any updates as they become available.