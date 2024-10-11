Shane McCafferty – developer of the top-down Game Boy racer Hoonigans – is now working on a pseudo 3D racer for Nintendo's handheld which calls to mind the likes of Top Gear and Lotus Turbo Challenge.
The game's working title is Vroom, and it's already looking very impressive, as you can see in the footage below.
McCafferty has been posting updates to his socila media, showing how things are progressing:
If this grabs your fancy, then make sure you keep an eye on McCafferty's social media account.