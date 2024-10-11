Shane McCafferty – developer of the top-down Game Boy racer Hoonigans – is now working on a pseudo 3D racer for Nintendo's handheld which calls to mind the likes of Top Gear and Lotus Turbo Challenge.

The game's working title is Vroom, and it's already looking very impressive, as you can see in the footage below.





I think a game is emerging. 🍻 #GameBoy Pseudo 3D Racer (gonna need a name soon) update:- Lots of UI improvements (countdown/some kind of wipe at the end/...)- Added some chatter at the bottom- Added a progress indicator at the top- Optimized a load of codeI think a game is emerging. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/iLKQb78oTK October 9, 2024

McCafferty has been posting updates to his socila media, showing how things are progressing:

Good for now. 🍻 #GameBoy Pseudo 3D Racer (maaaaaaybe now called 'Vroom'update:* Took a break from gameplay stuff tonight to take a first run at the title screen* Got some nice scan lines and palette cycling working for the flag* Added some musicGood for now. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/2GVe1amwKK October 11, 2024

If this grabs your fancy, then make sure you keep an eye on McCafferty's social media account.