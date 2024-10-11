A new hack has just been released for F-Zero Maximum Velocity that introduces a bunch of new tracks to the GBA racer, including 10 courses that have been recreated from the Satellaview Soundlink title BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2.

F-Zero Vintage Velocity II is the follow-up to a patch we covered earlier this year from the ROM hackers PowerPanda and GuyPerfect, which essentially acted as a full remake of the original SNES F-Zero on the GBA, and introduces four playable new series to the game's Grand Prix mode (including the Pawn, Bishop, Sage, and Joker series).

The first two of these series (Pawn and Bishop) contain tracks that were taken from BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2 — an F-Zero game originally distributed through Nintendo and St. Giga's satellite-based service/add-on for the SNES. They include the five tracks that were carried over from the original BS F-Zero Grand Prix (Sand Storm, Sand Storm II, Big Blue II, and Silence II) to Grand Prix 2, as well as the five new tracks that were added specifically for the second game (Mute City IV, Metal Fort I, Metal Fort II, Forest I, and Forest II).

The latter two series (Sage and Joker), on the other hand, feature a variety of courses taken from Maximum Velocity, F-Zero GP Legend, and F-Zero Climax that previously never appeared in the game's Grand Prix mode.

You can grab the patch now from The ROM Hack Plaza if you want to give it a try. Likewise, you might also want to try out BS F-Zero Deluxe — a ROM hack created by PowerPanda, GuyPerfect, and Porthor that rebuilds many of the same courses from the Satellaview title inside the 1990 SNES release.