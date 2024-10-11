MicroProse has announced that it is handling publishing duties on Cfinger Games' promising Desert Strike-inspired PC title Cleared Hot.

As you'll know if you've been following our coverage of the game, Cleared Hot is described as "a nostalgic helicopter shooter with satisfying physics and light tactical elements," in which you "shoot, dodge, move your squad around the battlefield, and pick up almost anything with your rope and magnet."





Wishlist now on Steam: pic.twitter.com/XFXm4mnKCg MicroProse is proud to be publishing Cleared Hot! Dive into this nostalgic helicopter shooter with dynamic physics, tactical gameplay, and endless possibilities using your rope and magnet.Wishlist now on Steam: https://t.co/y43uzddMsE October 8, 2024

