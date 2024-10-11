We've been fans of the "new age" video game fanzine Forgotten Worlds ever since its inception, and we're pleased to report that its fourth issue is shaping up to be very special indeed.

Currently on Kickstarter, Forgotten Worlds #4 "takes a deep dive into five classic magazines from the golden era of print" by speaking exclusively to some of the most famous names of '90s video game journalism, including Julian 'Jaz' Rignall (Mean Machines, CVG), Richard Leadbetter (CVG, Maximum), Wil Overton (Super Play) and Dan 'Shoe' Hsu (EGM).



Running at 100 pages printed in full colour, this latest issue of Forgotten Worlds needs a very modest $7,000 AUS to enter production, so if it sounds like it's up your street, head over to Kickstarter to give it some support.