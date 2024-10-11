A group of fans yesterday launched an exciting new fan demake of Robtop Games' hit mobile game Geometry Dash for the NES.

Famidash, as this new version of the game is called, features the same rhythm-based gameplay as its popular predecessor, with players having to guide their character through various platforming levels without a checkpoint while avoiding spikes and other obstacles.

It features 14 levels painstakingly recreated from the original game in 6502 assembly code, as well as two-player multiplayer, customizable icons, a practice mode, chiptune demakes of the mobile game's music, and camera controls. It can be played on real hardware, but if you like, you can also use a hardware-supported emulator like MESEN to take advantage of the SNES mouse for tighter controls.

The lead developers on the project are credited as Zephyrside/UserSniper and Kandowontu (who you may know from his previous Star Fox and FastROM-based projects), with AleFunky, Ficus mcHousePlant, alexmush, jroweboy, Zenith, and more being listed as contributing to the exciting release across various disciplines.

Here's a description of the project:

"Famidash is a rhythm-based, action platformer that will test every limit of your patience. There are no checkpoints – every time you die, you must try the level over from the start! Don’t worry though! – There is a practice mode! Simply pause the game, hit B and you’ll set a checkpoint to restart at so you can master any parts of a level. Avoid distractions as the game switches your playmode from a jumping cube to a flying ship to a hopping UFO to a rolling ball and more!

The engine supports even more features, such as dual mode, wave, spider, swingcopter, robot, green orbs, spider pads and camera controls! Plug in an SNES Mouse (Mesen/hardware supported) to control the game ever more precisely, as you navigate and play the entire game without a joypad!

You can grab the game now for free from ROM Hack Plaza. According to its launch trailer, a cartridge release is also on the cards via Kickstarter and will include even more features.