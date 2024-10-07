NES Tetris has been in the news a fair bit recently thanks to the fact that seasoned players have reached its "kill screen" and beyond.

However, a new piece of Tetris history has been made by two-time world champion @dogplayingtris, who has become the first person to get a "Tetris Rebirth" – basically reaching the end of the game and then forcing it to loop back to level zero.

35 years after its release, @dogplayingtris just became the first person to get the NES Tetris rebirth. He made it all the way to level 255, then the game wrapped around and restarted from level 0. pic.twitter.com/Igwa2fIrmJ October 6, 2024

According to @summoningsalt, this was achieved on version of the game which has been modded to prevent it from crashing before the loop happens.

"But even on the vanilla version, it's theoretically possible to "crash dodge" and avoid triggering the crash all the way to the rebirth. It remains to be seen if this will ever be done," adds @summoningsalt.