There's been an awful lot of activity in the world of competitive Tetris high scores lately.

Willis "Blue Scuti" Gibson became the first person to "beat Tetris", and then Gibson's record score – 6,850,560 points – was surpassed by PixelAndy, who achieved a 8,952,432 game.

Now, that score has been utterly smashed to pieces by a player known as Alex T, who not only crossed the 10 million point marker (earning him a bounty of $2,600) but almost doubled PixelAndy's score by getting 16,248,080 points.

That's a remarkable record, and it remains to be seen if anyone can possibly top it.

However, with everything that's been happening in the world of competitive Tetris of late, it seems that anything can happen.