The Japanese public broadcaster NHK is launching a new documentary series called "Legendary Games Chronicle" focusing on the birth of iconic Japanese game series and has revealed that the first episode will be themed around the making of the original Final Fantasy.

The episode will broadcast on October 11th in English (03:30 - 03:58 / 08:30 - 08:58 / 14:30 - 14:58 / 20:30 - 20:58 BST) and can be viewed using cable TV, the Internet, or the NHK World Japan app.

It will feature insights from the series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, the battle graphics designer Koichi Ishii, the artist Yoshitaka Amano, the composer Nobuo Uematsu, and the game's sprite artist Kazuko Shibuya, and will cover the story of how the game originally came about, the secret anguish behind its creation, and the reaction to its remarkable success. This is in addition to showing some rare materials that you may have never seen before, which were originally used in the making of the game.

So if you consider yourself a Final Fantasy fan, you may want to set a reminder to make sure you catch it when it launches later this month.