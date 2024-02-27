Last year, we told you all about Pizza Bear Games' Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, an exciting new Steam game inspired by the likes Desert Strike & Choplifter, which is scheduled to come to Steam at some point in the far future.

Well, as it turns out, it isn't the only helicopter-themed title that is currently in development, with another title called Thunder Helix also putting players behind the controls of a deadly aircraft and tasking players with battling enemies and completing missions in a desert environment.

Thunder Helix is the work of the solo developer David Walters and will be arriving on Steam Early Access in the future, according to its Steam page. It looks to combine the shoot 'em up-style action of Desert Strike with the simulation aspects of titles like Electronic Arts' LHX: Attack Chopper and features a 320 x 200 resolution with 16 or 256-colour graphics.

The Steam page lists a bunch of different control setups that will be available when the game releases including the ability to use an Xbox controller (or XInput compatible gamepad, flight joystick (Recommended: 4+ buttons, throttle slider, and rudder axis), mouse & keyboard, or keyboard only.

You can check out the trailer below as well as a roughly 35-minute video containing pre-release gameplay footage (from the retro flight sim youtuber damsonn).

If you like what you see, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam. The store page is already up and can be found here.

Subscribe to Time Extension on