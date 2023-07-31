Back in the early 90s, Electronic Arts released Desert Strike for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, a gulf-war-inspired game that had players control an Apache helicopter and complete missions such as saving hostages and blowing up enemy weapons and bases.

It was an almost instantaneous hit following its release and received brilliant reviews from gaming publications of the time such as Mean Machines and Computer and Video Games.

Ports and sequels to the game inevitably followed. However, since 1997, the Strike series, as it became known, has been in a bit of frustrating limbo, with EA seemingly happy to sit on the license while doing a grand total of nothing in order to revive it.

That explains why when we came across Pizza Bear Games' recent tweet on its upcoming game Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, we couldn't help but take notice.

Thanks to everyone who followed/retweeted/liked. If you'd like to also wishlist/follow us on steam - https://t.co/yvITLmiMhG July 30, 2023

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is an upcoming homage to the Strike series. It is described as a blend of "80s/90s retro games (Choplifter, Desert/Jungle/Urban Strike)" and TV shows such as "Airwolf" and "Knight Rider". It shares the same isometric perspective seen in Desert Strike, Jungle Strike, and Urban Strike, but throws in giant monsters and a much more colourful, comic-book-style aesthetic. From the videos and screenshots we've seen so far, it definitely looks to be one to watch.

No release date has been announced yet for the game, but you can wishlist it now on Steam to help spread the word.