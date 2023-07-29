Secret Base recently released Double Dragon Gaiden on modern-day systems, an official reimagining of the classic arcade beat 'em up.

It seems that Technos' famous brawler isn't the only old-school offering the developer wants to work on, as it has shown off a series of mock-ups which tackle a few other classic '80s properties.

As shared by Slopes Game Room, Secret Base has also created speculative mock-ups for Sega's Golden Axe, Capcom's Final Fight, Marvel's Avengers and the Hollywood movie franchise Ghostbusters. It has even shared some footage of the latter title. Some of these are quite a few years old, but they still look very cool.





Just a quick note... these are VERY old... like 2015 era old. Just goes to show how timeless good pixel art is pic.twitter.com/5dEPv9CCZC Here is a closer look at the Ghostbusters prototype!Just a quick note... these are VERY old... like 2015 era old. Just goes to show how timeless good pixel art is https://t.co/SCwTWaRCK3 July 28, 2023

If you're interested in Secret Base's work, then you might want to check out the Double Dragon Gaiden review our pals over at Nintendo Life have posted. They awarded it 7 out of 10, saying: