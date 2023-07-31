We're not sure even Nintendo expected people to be still messing about with the Game Boy Camera all these years later, but here we are in 2023 and the hacks don't stop coming.

The latest of these that has caught our attention (thanks to Hackaday) is Raphael Boichot's unique take on the camera, which removes the need for a Game Boy or Game Boy Printer Emulator.

The Dashboy, as it is called, was developed for a Raspberry Pi Pico with the RP2040 microcontroller and basically emulates the sensor management strategy of the Game Boy Camera, letting it bypass the MAC-GBD mapper and communicate directly between the camera sensor and its core.

This means that you can start taking your pictures without a Game Boy, and without having to worry about memory space or how you are going to retrieve the images. It also allows for a bunch of other cool features too, such as a high dynamic range, multi-exposure, night mode, peak focusing, and fancy borders, in addition to "time-lapse recording, live recording, and motion detection".

Right now, it's just a PCB, so it's arguably not the most practical or sturdy thing to carry about on a shoot, but it's a fascinating take nonetheless and given its open source, we can't wait to see what people do with it in the future.

You can find out more about the project on its GitHub.