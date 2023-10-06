Piko Interactive, Coleco and Strictly Limited Games have joined forces to turn the SNES title Top Gear into an old-school tabletop 'mini arcade' game.

Originally released in 1992 and developed by UK company Gremlin Graphics, Top Gear (also known as Top Racer) was based on Gremlin's previous Lotus titles on the Amiga and boasted an amazing soundtrack by the legendary composer Barry Leitch.

"The mini arcade features a steering wheel, and the objective is to become the fastest driver in the race with your choice of several cars," reads the game's page on the Strictly Limited Games site.

The unit will feature a full-colour screen and can be powered by AA batteries or its charging port. It will also showcase a "powerful new gaming chip set", according to the description. Units are expected to ship next year.

Published by Japanese company Kemco, Top Gear would spawn a series that went all the way up to 2006, with the Nintendo DS entry Top Gear: Downforce. Other notable entries include Top Gear Overdrive (1998) and Top Gear Rally (2003).