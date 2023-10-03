Assault Suits Valken – known in the West as Cybernator – is getting a physical re-release thanks to Retro-Bit.

Originally released in 1992 in Japan, the game was localised (and heavily censored) for release in North America and Europe the following year.

Retro-Bit is bringing the game to both PAL and NTSC formats and will release it in two limited edition variants. The 'Collector's Cartridge' will comprise a bronze-shielded cartridge, numbered deluxe hard-cover packaging and a full-colour instruction manual. This will retail for $59.99 / €64.99.

The Deluxe Editon will include an 'Aurum Armor' Gold cartridge, numbered deluxe magnetic hard-cover packaging, full-colour instruction manual, hard embossed collection slipcase, exclusive 'SoundBytes' keychain, commemorative coin and celebratory acrylic stand. This will set you back $79.99 / €89.99.

Retro-Bit is keen to point out that this version of the game features an all-new Japanese-to-English translation that is more faithful to the original text. It is not the same translation that was included in the recently released Assault Suits Valken Declassified on the Nintendo Switch.

The company also points out that, while it currently doesn't have plans to bring more of the Assault Suit series to market in physical form, it would love the chance to do so.

The pre-order window for both versions opens today and will run until November 5th. Castlemania Games and Limited Run Games will be handling distribution in North America, while Strictly Limited Games, Spel & Sant and DragonBox Shop will sell the game in Europe.