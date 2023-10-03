SNK's Metal Slug 3 is joining forces with the competitive RTS game Warpath, it has been revealed.
Developed by Shanghai-based Lilith Games and available on PC, iOS, and Android, Warpath is a "classic real-time strategy game where players build their forces to unleash fury on enemy units through strategic ground combat or advanced aerial assault," according to its developer.
As part of this new 'Warpath X Metal Slug 3' crossover, Marco Rossi and Eri Kasamoto will join your army, alongside the iconic 'Metal Slug Super Vehicle', also known as SV-001.
"Compete in an all-new, exclusive event by first choosing to join either Team Marco Rossi or Team Eri Kasamoto," says Lilith Games. "Increase your chosen team’s power by completing a series of tasks for a chance to win cash prizes and in-game rewards."
You can register for the event here.
is it strange to anyone else that it's Metal Slug 3, specifically? it's a 20 year old game, and a random sequel in the middle of the series.
why not just Warpath x Metal Slug?
like imagine if it had been "xmen vs streetfighter 3" instead. not quite as grand, right?
im sure its something im missing.
@-wc- YES. I very nearly posted that exact thought! Then didn't incase it seemed snarky. But you did it for me so thank you! 😉 Yes its very weird. Its not like 3 is the universally accepted pinacle of the series or anything either. Its a good one, don't get me wrong, but.... still...
Marco and SV-001 were in the first game, and Eri debuted in the second... so why is this Metal Slug 3 specifically? Is there a zombie mode perhaps?
I see the giant crabs at the end of the trailer, maybe they wanted to use those specifically, and the license was cheaper if they specified only assets from one game rather than the whole series? It seems very weird if that's the case.
