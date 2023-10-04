Hamster has announced that this week's arcade archives release will be Taito's arcade shoot 'em up Darius II (thanks Game Watch!) It will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 tomorrow (October 5th).

Originally launching in the arcade back in 1989, Darius II was later ported to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, the Master System, Nintendo Game Boy, PC Engine Super CD-ROM², and the Sega Saturn, and has been reissued as part of Taito Memories II Jōkan (Japan-only), Darius Cozmic Collection, and Taito Milestones 2.

Judging from the screenshots being shared across Japanese news sites, the version being released appears to be the rarer 3-screen edition of the game, which was previously available via Taito Milestones 2. So if you want a cheaper way to pick up that specific version, this looks to be it.

The game sees players taking control of either Proco Jr. or Tiat Young, after the events of the first Darius title and battling against swarms of aquatic-themed enemies in the Silverhawk to restore peace to Darius's inhabitants. You can watch a longplay of the game below: