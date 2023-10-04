Nightdive Studios has made a name for itself over the last decade or so for producing incredible remasters and remakes of previously inaccessible titles, but recently its CEO Stephen Kick took to Twitter to pitch his followers on a brand new idea that would hopefully allow the studio to go even further.

The idea, he explains, would involve a Patreon that would let Nightdive pay a group of its developers to unofficially enhance and preserve games that he believes the company would never get the approval to work on in an official capacity: games like No One Lives Forever, No One Lives Forever 2, GTA 1, GTA 2, and Unreal.

As he envisions it, donating to the Patreon would net you access to a special Discord channel, early access to builds, the enhanced, playable versions of previously unavailable games (provided you have a copy of the original game files yourself), interviews with the original developers, and access to unused or cut content.

There are some games that we'll never get to work on in an official capacity - so that brings up an idea. 1/5...



Read the thread and come back and vote! — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) October 3, 2023

It's an interesting idea for sure, but we have to imagine it would require a thorough legal pass to minimize the risk of Nightdive being hit with a C&D by any of the respective rights holders. You'll also notice that all the titles listed are PC games, so there won't be any enhanced console versions we're afraid if it does go ahead.

The main question, we have is would you back something like this? Judging by the public poll, which ended with 84.8% voting in favour, there seems to be a lot of support for the idea. But do you personally see yourself contributing?