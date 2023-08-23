Nightdive Studios, the company behind the recent remasters of Quake II and System Shock, has revealed that it will be bringing out a remastered version of the first-person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces for PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox One Series X/S.

The remaster is being made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and has been enhanced through the use of Nightdive's own Kex Engine. It will bring a bunch of modern improvements to the game over its PC original, including "advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and more".

Originally released in 1995 for MS-DOS computers, Star Wars: Dark Forces is a Doom-style first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe. It follows the character Kyle Katarn (who later went on to reappear in Jedi Knight and its sequels) as he works on behalf of the Rebels to uncover and defeat the Empire's sinister plot to create a new, more powerful generation of Stormtrooper.

A release date for the project hasn't been announced yet, but it will be interesting to see how it stacks up to the recent PC fan remaster (which we reported on back in December of last year). That also added widescreen modes and higher resolutions, as well as a new save system, mod loader, and full mouselook.