MagicX recently caught our attention thanks to its Zero 40, which boasts a portrait-ratio screen perfect for emulating Nintendo DS titles (expect a review on this very site soon).

The company's next handheld has been teased via some 3D production renders, and it appears to be targeting another Nintendo system, the N64.

As spotted by Retro Handhelds, MagicX hasn't officially announced the device yet, but has given it a name – Retro 45 – and shown off renders from multiple angles.

The key takeaways are the fact that the handheld has a single analogue stick, a D-pad and a button layout which mimics the arrangement seen on the N64 controller. It even has the four directional buttons which were on the N64 pad.

The layout of said buttons means that this system will also be perfect for playing Saturn six-button titles, as well as some Mega Drive games which use the same arrangement.

Expect to see a steady stream of updates about the Retro 45 over the coming months; MagicX adopted the same strategy with the Zero 40.