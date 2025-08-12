Queen Soft's FM Town dating sim Gambler: Queen's Cup has finally been translated into English, thanks to a team led by Derek Pascarella.

Released exclusively in Japan in 1994, the game places you in the role of Mr. Takagi, a seasoned gambler who loves betting on horse races. After a life of meaningless one-night stands, he decides that it's time to settle down and picks a trio of ladies: Rena, Judy and Aya.





This time, it's Queen Soft's "Gambler: Queens Cup", part graphic adventure romance sim, part horse betting sim (yes, you read that correctly).pic.twitter.com/RVkFhuoNPV (1/8) It's time for another English translation patch release for the FM Towns!This time, it's Queen Soft's "Gambler: Queens Cup", part graphic adventure romance sim, part horse betting sim (yes, you read that correctly). https://t.co/QiPNx3E7yQ August 11, 2025

The focus is getting to know each woman by taking them on dates, chatting and generally hanging out with them – the game's NSFW sequences leave little to the imagination, as you would expect.

When Takagi runs short on funds, he has to revert to his favourite pastime – betting on races – to raise the money required to keep his trio of potential romances afloat.

Pascarella has worked alongside @hasnopants, Oldman_UnRe, and Walnut to make this translation possible.