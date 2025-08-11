If you cast your mind back to the start of last month, you may remembering us reporting on an awesome fanmade Legend of Zelda NES commercial from Capsyst Animations, which was inspired by the artwork and illustrations taken from the the original game's manual.

Well, it appears that, since then, the animator has been very busy indeed, behind the scenes, working on yet another great animated Zelda commercial — this time focusing on its somewhat more divisive side scrolling sequel Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

Originally released in North America in 1988, Zelda II was, as you may recall, promoted by Nintendo with a cheesy '80s commercial that saw a blonde hero running around a castle, screaming "Zelda" over and over, intercut with different footage taken from the game.

While not the worst commercial in the world by any means, and certainly a step up on the company's previous attempts, we'd argue it comes across a little goofy in retrospect, making the game's hero Link out to be more like the clumsy and courageous Dirk the Daring from the 1983 arcade game Dragon's Lair than the silent and stoic protagonist we've come to know and love.

As a result, we were glad to see Capsyst Animations take a swing at creating a new animated commercial of the game, to try and imagine what the advert could have looked like, if it had decided to use the artwork from the instructional manual as a potential jumping off point to create a more faithful portrayal of the famous title.

Much like the last trailer, the new fanmade commercial includes voice narration (this time from Dylan Luke) and was, again, animated in Procreate and Procreate Dreams.