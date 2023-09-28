A new book which looks into the history of tabletop electronic video games is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

From Coin-Ops to Table-Tops shines a light on a very unique (and perhaps unrepeatable) period in gaming history where the leading coin-op titles of the era were ported to the home in the form of LED and LCD-based tabletop devices.

Arcade titles like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, After Burner, Space Invaders and Zaxxon were all released (either officially or unofficially) in this battery-powered format, giving an entire generation of players the opportunity to hone their skills away from their local amusement arcade.

"Electronic tabletop games, a portal to nostalgic joy, captured our hearts with their pixelated magic," reads the book's Kickstarter page. "The allure lies in their tangible connection to a simpler time, where friends and family huddled around, vying for high-score victory amid battery-powered blips and beeps."





"Paired with original, bespoke photography, each game entry is a time machine, evoking emotions that transcend eras," continues the Kickstarter description. "This book preserves not just the games, but the very essence of a past generation's exuberance, reminding us that pixels and memories are forever intertwined."

Penned by seasoned games journalist and best-selling author Mike Diver, the book will showcase dedicated reviews of over 60 of unique tabletop games, accompanied by professional photography of each unit. There will also be additional contributions from the likes of Ashens, Jason Bradbury, John Hancock, Nostalgia Nerd and Slopes Game Room.

If you'd like to back the project, you can pledge as little as £5 for a PDF copy of the final book. The standard physical edition is £30, while a personalised signed copy will be £55.