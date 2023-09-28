Sega mobile-focused retro gaming library, Sega Forever, looks like it's being wound down.

As spotted by Touch Arcade, several Sega Forever titles have now been delisted on iOS and Android. If you previously had these installed, you can still play them, but they will no longer be available on the App Store or Google Play Store, and won't get any more updates.

The list of games that have been removed includes Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star Classics, Revenge of Shinobi, Vectorman, Decap Attack, Eswat, Ristar, Space Harrier 2, Beyond Oasis, Gunstar Heroes, Dynamite Headdy, and After Burner Climax.

Users who have a delisted game installed on their phone will see the following message when booting it up:

Sega Forever started back in 2017 as a means of the company making its classic titles available to a wider audience. Games were made available to download for free, and were monetised with in-game advertisements. They included perks such as save states, cloud saves, online leaderboards and more.

The Sega Forever site remains live, but it hasn't been updated in quite some time, and clicking any of the listed games either bumps you to Sonic Forces - Running Battle or a 'We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server.' page.

More recently, the Sega Forever brand was used as a means of preserving and highlighting Sega's history, and its Twitter account became a treasure trove of unseen assets and other cool media. The Sega Forever account was behind the recent renovation of the Sega World London Sonic statue, which was shown off at this year's Gamescom.

Sadly, as we recently reported, the Sega Forever social media accounts have all gone silent over the past month or so, which might suggest Sega is looking to retire the sub-brand in its entirety.

We've reached out to Sega for comment and will update this post as and when we hear back.