The PlayStation version of Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss has finally received an English-language patch, thanks to the efforts of fans.

Released exclusively in Japan in 1997, the game is an updated port of the PC original, which was released in 1992 and developed by Looking Glass Technologies. Based on the best-selling Ultima RPG series, the game was one of the first adventures to deliver a convincing 3D world, and would be followed by Ultima Underworld 2 in 1993.





The Japanese Playstation 1 version of Ultima Underworld has finally received an english translation patch

The PlayStation version replaces the 2D character sprites with full-3D models, and was developed by Infinity Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts Victor. It also adds in anime-style character portraits to appeal to the Japanese market, and includes a new soundtrack and FMV segments.

The patch, released by Gertius, makes the game fully playable in English for the first time.