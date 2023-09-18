One of the most famous Western RPG series of the '80s and '90s, Ultima is a franchise which means a great deal to players of a certain age. Since the release of the first game on the Apple II in 1981, millions of adventurers all over the world have been captivated by Richard Garriott's iconic creation.

But which Ultima is the best? That's something we're aiming to answer with this poll.

Some would argue that Ultima actually began with 1979's Akalabeth: World of Doom, but we've gone with 1981's Ultima (which was retrospectively titled Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness when it became a series rather than a single game) as the origin point (no pun intended there).

We've included all of the mainline games as well as the spin-offs, such as the Ultima Underworld series and Ultima Online. We're also rolling in expansion packs with their respective mainline entry here, so, if you're a fan of Ultima VII's Serpent Isle expansion, you'll need to be voting for the base game in our poll.

It's also important to note that, despite often being very different from the home computer originals, we haven't split off the console ports and remakes in this list. If you're a fan of those games, please vote for the original game in the list below.

With all that said and done, cast your vote below – you'll directly influence our final ranking!