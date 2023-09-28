The Raspberry Pi 5 will launch at the end of October, it has been revealed.

It's the first Raspberry Pi to feature silicon designed in‑house in Cambridge, where the company is based. It will be manufactured in Wales.

Boasting Broadcom's new BCM2712 chipset and VideoCore VII GPU, the Raspberry Pi 5 is over twice as fast as its predecessor, 2019's Raspberry Pi 4. "Virtually every aspect of the platform has been upgraded, delivering a no-compromises user experience," says the company.

Here's the spec sheet:

2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header

Real-time clock

Power button

The 4GB version will cost $60, while the 8GB model will cost $80.

One of the most prominent uses of previous Raspberry Pi models has been emulation, so it's fair to say that we can expect bigger and better things in this regard from the Raspberry Pi 5.