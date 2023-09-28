A to Z of The Designers Republic, a book which currently changes hands for large sums of money online, is getting a much-needed reprint (thanks, SeanSeanson).

Kickstarted in 2019 with £135,786 raised in funding, the book showcases the incredible career of the Sheffield-based design agency, founded in 1986 by Ian Anderson and Nick Phillips.

tDR has worked with the likes of Warp Records, Pop Will Eat Itself and Swatch, but will be most famous with gamers for its contribution to the design language of Psynosis' WipEout series of video games.

Here's some PR:

A to Z of the Designers Republic spans over three decades of work—from the studio’s earliest designs for the FON label in the mid-1980s and sleeves for Age of Chance, Chakk, and Cabaret Voltaire to its most recent projects for the Cinematic Orchestra, Led Bib, and the Gulbenkian Foundation. Alongside classic self-initiated TDR(TM) projects, the book features an A to Z of everything from campaigns for Evolution Print, Coca-Cola, and Nike through the studio’s celebrated designs for videogames such as WipEout and Formula Fusion. Finally, TDR(TM)'s special relationship with print is explored through its celebrated contributions to IDEA and Emigre magazines and its 3D>2D book, alongside its work for the Manchester School of Art, Gatecrasher, NY Sushi, and the studio’s array of music clients including Aphex Twin, Moloko, Sun Electric, The Orb, Warp Records, R&S Records, and New Atlantis.

This new edition will launch in October in the UK, and early next year in North America.

