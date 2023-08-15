Following hard on the heels of the Phantom Edition PC port of the original WipEout, we now have the means to experience Psygnosis' legendary anti-gravity racer in a web browser, thanks to programmer Dominic Szablewski (thanks, VGC).

Szablewski explains the process in this very informative blog postand admits that he's happy for Sony to come in and close the project down – under one condition.

"If anyone at Sony is reading this, please consider that you have (in my opinion) two equally good options: either let it be, or shut this thing down and get a real remaster going," Szablewski says.

Released in 1995 to coincide with the launch of the PlayStation, WipEout is credited with giving Sony's console a cool desirability thanks to its blistering 3D visuals and pumping techno soundtrack – which was populated by several licenced acts, such as The Chemical Brothers and Orbital. You can read about its creation here.

It spawned a series of sequels, including WipEout 2097, Wip3out and WipEout 2048. The most recent entry in the series is 2021's mobile title WipEout Merge.

The browser version can be found via this link.