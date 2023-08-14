As spotted by Dante 3D dev on Twitter, a Brazilian homebrew developer named UsagiRu orochi is currently in the process of creating an unofficial fighting game for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, based on WayForward's 2019 Kunio-Kun spin-off River City Girls.

Kunio No Nekketsu School Fighters is a 1v1 fighter that includes characters from River City Girls, such as Kyoko and Misako, as well as various other competitors from Technōs Japan-related games from days gone by. This includes Kunio, Riki, and Mizuzu from Renegade/Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun, as well as Marian Kelly and Abobo from Double Dragon.





Great fighting game in the Kunio/River City/Renegade universe, currently in Beta. Amazing animations & gameplay.



The game is in development using SGDK and looks fantastic from what we've seen of it so far. The sprite work is detailed and colourful, the animations are fast and full of personality, and the characters seem to have fairly distinct move sets from one another. There is even a Rage Arts feature too, whereby players can land or block a series of attacks to unlock a powerful, new combo.

If you fancy giving it a try, you can download the beta now from itch.io. We'll try and keep you updated on its progress in the future.