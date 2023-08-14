Red Art Games has announced today that it will be bringing out three physical versions of Castle of Shikigami 2 for Nintendo Switch. These will include a Standard edition, a Deluxe edition, and a Dream Edition.

Earlier this year, Cosmo Machia, Alfa System, and Degica Games teamed up to release the classic 2003 arcade shooter (which is part of the popular Castle of Shikigami series) on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This version was essentially the same as the one it had already released for the PC (via Steam) back in 2021, with the Nintendo Switch title featuring the same all-new translation and newly arranged "Entry Mode".

At the time, our friends at Nintendo Life were pretty enthusiastic about the port for Switch, awarding it an 8 out of 10, and calling it "the best of the series" and "the ultimate version out there". So, if you still haven't got around to experiencing it yet or have been waiting on a physical release, you might want to consider taking a look at some of the options below.

These new physical versions from Red Art Games will be released in Q4 2024, with preorders now open on RedArtGames.com. Here are the three different versions available:

The Castle of Shikigami 2 Standard Edition

First up, there's the no-thrills version for those who simply want to have a physical copy to go along with the rest of their Switch collection.

Here's what it includes:

A Nintendo Switch box

A Nintendo Switch copy of the game

This will be priced at €39.99. You can preorder it here from RedArtGames. Like we said, no thrills!

The Castle of Shikigami 2 Deluxe Edition

If you love merch but aren't ready to break the bank, this is probably the better alternative for you. It features some additional extras and is the same price as the standard version. The Deluxe Edition is only limited to 300 copies and is a RedArtGames.com exclusive.

It contains:

A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Castle of Shikigami 2’s 128-bit Japanese versions

A set of three Castle of Shikigami 2 tokens inspired by those in use in Japanese arcades

It is priced at €39.99 and is available to preorder now from this link.

The Castle of Shikigami 2 Dream Edition

This is the more premium Dream edition of the game, which also includes its soundtrack and a bunch of other extras. It is limited to 500 copies and again is a RedArtsGames.com exclusive.

Here's the rundown of what's included:

A retro-style box

A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Castle of Shikigami 2’s 128-bit Japanese versions

A double-sided poster featuring art inspired by Castle of Shikigami 2’s original Arcade flyer

The Castle of Shikigami 2 Original Soundtrack CD

An acrylic stand

You can preorder it for €69.99 here.