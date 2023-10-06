@-wc- I feel that with all art/media the creators or original owners (ie those who either funded its creation, or purchased it from those original creators for distribution rights) should be able to sell and profit from it for as long as they want to, until the copyright expires.

However, in all cases (games, music, movies) once the original artist/owner no longer wants to sell them, or the rights are basically untraceable and unprovable, they should immediately become free to distribute. Doesn't have to be public domain, there are Creative Commons attributions where they are free to share as long as you don't sell them. Similar to what people label as "Abandonware" though the majority if that is no more legal than distributing roms.

To be clear, I personally support downloading and sharing of roms, old cracked games etc, as long as they are not available to purchase anywhere, I see no moral issue, regardless of legality. As an artist myself, I'm aware that once you release something commercially for a wide audience, it is no longer just yours, it becomes part of people's story of their lives. To suddenly remove access to it seems wrong to me.

In other words, if old games companies keep wanting to sell copies of their games from the 80s and 90s to new generations, I think that's good, and it's their right. However, if they don't have any intention of allowing people to access them through legal means, they should allow others to share them for free. And crucially, others who had nothing to do with funding or creating them in the first place should not be allowed to claim ownership, for reasons I'll cover below.

I'm aware that's all a massive over simplification and there's plenty of exceptions and whataboutisms but I feel thats a broad sensible starting point for the way forward. I agree with your sentiment (if I understood it) that having games for sale shouldn't be the priority. For me, the priority should be accessibility, and the copyright holders can choose if they want to profit, or waive their rights and give their old work to the fans 😀

There's an enormous unspoken sickness in the retrogames community with opportunistic leaches "buying the rights" to games, characters, hardware or company names/logos that they had nothing to do with creating, often for literal pocket change (£1-10 each!!!)... then cynically releasing hugely overpriced and poorly put together compilations, hardware etc to make money from the nostalgia of retro collectors.

Even worse, some of the biggest offenders even use their new found "ownership" to make copyright claims on YouTube videos, retrogame books, articles, blogs, documentaries... claiming tens of thousands in revenue from clicks through DMCA claims that Youtube/Google just grant without question. Spend £10, threaten lawsuits, YouTube transfers you thousands. Rinse and repeat. Even worse again, some of these individuals running this scam DON'T even have the technical legal ownership rights they claim to... they just gift that they do and rely on people not bothering or being able to afford to force them to actually prove it.

Its a sickness and I hate the abuse of our collective memories. It's ruined the lives of friends of mine. I've been harassed myself. Thankfully, I have entertainment lawyers backed by the huge companies I work with to help me out on the occasions I'm targeted. But many aren't as lucky and simply can't defend themselves against this fraud.

Sadly, pushing the selling old long forgotten retrogames, rather than legal free distribution, encourages and validates this behaviour. Of course companies that are still in business like aninte do, Sega, Capcom, Konami et al should capitalise from their old catalogues. But companies that haven't existed for 30 years cannot possibly accept royalties, so these vultures sweep in and take over. In my opinion, the law is outdated, and being able to claim ownership of art that you didn't either create or fund simply shouldn't be possible. But I'm an artist who has lost control over a lot of my work over the years, so I'll always side with the artists over unrestrained profit above morals style extreme capitalism.