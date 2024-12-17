Back in 1944, NBC Radio aired "The Curse of the Mantle", an adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1838 short story, Lady Eleanore's Mantle, as part of its 'Weird Circle' horror series.

The story focuses on Lady Eleanore, who receives the titular cursed mantle, an evil artefact which has a dramatic impact on both its new owner and the town in which she resides.

Now, this version is being retold in the most unlikely of ways – a Game Boy title which is part "kinetic novel" and part walking simulator.

THE CURSE OF THE MANTLE // "When the governor's niece Lady Eleanore receives a cursed mantle, she begins to change and her life falls apart pulling the entire town with her." #GameBoy youtu.be/I5vel8jFeBI?... asatiir.itch.io/curse-of-the... — GameBoy Community (@gameboycommunity.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T12:14:00.041Z

"This game was adapted from an 1838 story and a radio drama that was aired in 1944, some of the themes and views in this presentation may be antiquated and do not reflect the views and beliefs of the developer," says Asatiir, the developer.

You can download the ROM here, naming your own price for the prvililege.