A new survival platformer is heading to the NES (as recently spotted by @dale_coop).

Hazard: Let Us Out is a new game from the homebrew developer and retro enthusiast Gilbert Vera that originally began development during the 2019 NESMaker Bytoff game jam.

It started crowdfunding yesterday on Kickstarter and has remarkably already managed to raise its $3000 goal, generating almost $6000 worth of pledges from 71 backers.

The game according to the details shared on its Kickstarter page promises "crazy" boss fights, multiple endings, and puzzle platforming mechanics, with players taking control of an employee at a robot factory who turns up to work one day to fix a glitch and ends up having to save a group of scientists from marauding machines.





HAZARD: Let Us Out, the adventure/platform game developed by Gilbert Vera has launched its Kickstarter campaign!



👉 Follow the project here:



RT 🙏❤️#homebrew #nesdev #NESmaker #indiegames #gamedev #ファミコン… pic.twitter.com/D683nbeiCE 🚨 A brand new game for your NES!HAZARD: Let Us Out, the adventure/platform game developed by Gilbert Vera has launched its Kickstarter campaign!👉 Follow the project here: https://t.co/SrL71iTKM1 RT 🙏❤️ #NES December 10, 2024

It will also apparently include six weapons to unlock (including a buzzsaw launcher and a disassembler), as well as an implementation of the Konami code — perhaps the most famous cheat code of all time.

The cheapest reward tier available is for a digital ROM, priced at $12, which can be played on real hardware or an emulator using your phone, tablet, or computer.

There are also more expensive options for a complete-in-box edition, costing $60, as well as two collector's editions featuring a transparent green cart and, in the case of the "Ultimate Edition", a 3D diorama of the game.

You can visit the Kickstarter page here to learn more.