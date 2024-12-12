Cat Hui Trading's Changeable Guardian Estique has turned out to be one of the more welcome surprises of 2024. A new shmup from developers responsible for titles such as Wonder Boy, Aleste, Spriggan Mark 2, and Golvellius, it pushes the NES / Famicom hardware to its absolute limit – as you'll be aware if you've read our review.

French publisher Broke Studio is producing the physical version of the game, and was kind enough to send us a copy to check out. Available in both NES and Famicom variants, it costs a very reasonable 50 Euros – and you're getting a pretty solid package for that amount.

As you can see in the shots on this page, there's a full-colour manual included with the game which is packed with screens and original artwork.

The NES version has a different cartridge label, and, as we've mentioned in our review, the game itself has regional differences, which poke fun at the kind of localisation hijinks that used to take place back in the '80s and '90s.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.