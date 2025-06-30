A prototype has just been recovered for a previously-lost Animaniacs game that was being developed for the Game Boy Advance, the preservationist group Hidden Palace has announced.

Animaniacs: Hollywood Hypnotics was in development at the UK-studio Full Fat Productions back in the early 2000s and is reported to have experienced something of a bumpy development before being cancelled.

Initially starting out as a project for the publisher Conspiracy Entertainment, it was eventually rebooted under another company named Swing Entertainment, but was put aside after Swing entered insolvency proceedings in 2003, spelling the end of the project.

The game sees players take control of the Warner siblings — Yakko, Wakko and Dot — with the plot involving the trio facing off against the genetically enhanced lab mice Pinky & the Brain, who want to turn the Warner Brothers. Water Tower into a rocket, and are using hypnosis to put their plan in place.

It features a mix of point-and-click mechanics and platforming, with players being able to travel around and interact with characters from the show, while picking up objects to solve puzzles.

Hidden Palace announced the news yesterday on social media, and described the game as a "nearly complete build".

According to the group, an individual named MrPinball64 was responsible for acquiring the prototype, submitting it to Hidden Palace alongside two very early builds of Full Fat's Justice League: Chronicles and Freekstyle.

Meanwhile, another person named Billscat-socks provided some documentation in the form of a blog, giving a bit more insight into the history of the game and its contents.

The game is available to download here.