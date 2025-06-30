We've just come across some exciting fan translation news, courtesy of the user @SabanganPr16257 on Twitter/X.

It appears that a new English fan translation patch is currently in the works for Taito and Arc System Work's PS2 remake of Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand, with the project lead on this upcoming effort, KaisaanSiddiqui, announcing his plans to translate the game on social media over the weekend.

KaisaanSiddiqui is an individual whose work we've previously covered on the site in the past, having been responsible in January 2024 for a translation patch for Telenet Japan's Japan-exclusive MSX title Digital Devil Monogatari: Megami Tensei. However, now, it appears that he's decided to put his skills to the test once again, in the hopes of making yet another Japan-exclusive more accessible to non-Japanese players.



Released in 2006, the PS2 action-RPG is a remake of Nihon Falcom's 1995 Super Famicom title, and followed similar reimaginings of Ys III and Ys IV: Mask of the Sun for the the second-generation PlayStation machine.

pic.twitter.com/6EfqqpEWTT Hi everyone! I'm working on a translation of Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand for the PS2! There's a lot of people helping me with this project. I'll post major updates here sometimes but you can find all the latest updates in the project's Discord: https://t.co/B4af9iw7HQ June 27, 2025

Much like the original, it focused on the series protagonist Adol Christian setting out to discover the missing desert city of Kefin, but features a re-arranged story, as well as updated graphics, and a transformed combat system.

The fan translation group Aeon Genesis translated the Super Famicom version of the game back in 2013, but the PS2 game has ever been translated — either officially or unofficially.

According to KaisaanSiddiqui, updates on the project will be posted to Github and Twitter/X. There's also a Discord group you can join, if you feel like helping out or have any questions you want to ask the developer.