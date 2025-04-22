D4 Enterprise, the company behind retro initiatives like Project EGG and EGGCONSOLE, has announced it will be bringing out a new physical collection celebrating Nihon Falcom's classic action-RPG series Ys (h/t: Famitsu).

The Ys Collection is scheduled for release in Japan in 2026, for Windows 10 & 11 PCs, and is available to pre-order now on D4 Enterprise's AC-Mall website.

It will include various versions of the first three Ys games (which originally debuted on the PC-88), as well as the fifth game in the series Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand (which was originally released for the SNES and later reissued on PS2).

In case you're wondering what happened to the missing fourth game in the series, well, it appears that D4 Enterprise is sticking with titles either developed or published by the series creator Nihon Falcom for this collection, ruling out the potential inclusion of Hudson Soft's Ys IV: The Dawn of Ys for the PC Engine CD-ROM² and Tonkin House's Super Famicom title Ys IV: Mask of the Sun. It's unclear why this is, but if we had to guess it probably comes down to the difficulty with licensing.

In total, the new collection will cost ¥28,160 (tax included), which is roughly £149 or $200, and is said to come in packaging reminiscent of the 80s and 90s and featuring reprints of each game's manual.

Here is the complete list of all the games that are included:

Ys（PC-8801SR / PC-9801 / X1 / FM-7 / FM77AV / MSX2）

Ys II（PC-8801SR / PC-9801 / X1 / FM77AV / MSX2）

Ys III（PC-8801SR / PC-9801 / X68000 / MSX2）

Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand (Consumer Version)

Sadly, as expected, there is no news on this collection coming to the West, but some of the PC-88 and MSX titles are already available in the West via D4 Enterprise's EGGCONSOLE series on Nintendo Switch.