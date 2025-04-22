Following yesterday's news that Anbernic is set to suspend all shipments to the US following President Trump's tariffs on Chinese-made goods, it has emerged that Ayn, the creator of the Odin 2 emulation handheld will also soon be joining them.

This time around, the information here doesn't come courtesy of a public announcement published on the company's website but was instead delivered via a customer service email shared in the company's official Discord, which has since been picked up by the publication Android Authority.

In this email, a representative for Ayn states that the current plan is to ship its products to the US until April 25th, before pausing for a week. The company will then try to find a new channel for shipping these deliveries, with the goal being to get things moving again on May 5th.

As Android Authority notes, this decision to temporarily stop shipping to the US is likely one of necessity, as Hongkong Post has announced it will "stop accepting air postal items containing goods destined for the US starting from April 27".

Because of this, it is also believed that GoRetroid, which is also based in China and rumoured to be owned by the same parent company as Ayn, will also follow suit, with that manufacturer currently doing its best to fulfill as many outstanding Retroid Pocket Classic and Retroid Pocket Flip 2 orders before then.

If all goes to plan and Ayn does manage to find an alternative method of shipping, customers will still be able to order its products, but we expect its devices to become slightly more expensive for those in the US, given the De Minimis exception is scheduled to end on May 2nd.