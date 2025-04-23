Hamster has announced that it will be bringing Tekhan's classic pinball game Pinball Actionto PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this week. It will launch on April 24th, 2025, and will cost $7.99 across both platforms.

Released in the arcades back in 1985, Pinball Action is a one to two-player pinball-themed title from the company that would later go on to become Tecmo — the developer responsible for games like Ninja Gaiden, Tecmo Bowl, and Rygar.

It sees players trying to rack up a high score across four uniquely designed tables, with each of these boards being connected via portals that players can access during a single session.

Players can find various opportunities to earn bonus points by completing challenges on each of the boards, and can even use tricks like a "shake" mechanic to exert further influence over what is happening on the table.

To coincide with the release, Arcade Archives has released a video of the game in action, giving a closer look at what the game is like to play: