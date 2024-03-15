Devil's Crash is one of the best pinball games of all time and is influential enough to have inspired the equally brilliant Demon's Tilt on modern-day systems.

Developed by Compile for the PC Engine / TG-16, the game was ported to the Mega Drive (where it was released as Dragon's Fury in the West and Devil Crash MD in Japan), with Technosoft handling the porting duties.

While debate continues to rage about which version is best, we've always had a soft spot for the Genesis / Mega Drive port due to the fact that it's the one we grew up with, and the music sounds better.





Links are below: Devil Crash MD Hi-Score SRAM is now available! Save your scores and play a mean game of Pinball.Links are below: https://t.co/sp5QP7CQqL https://t.co/mYtt4wTRW7 March 14, 2024

The good news for fans of that particular version is that Billy Time Games has released a new patch for the title which solves one of its biggest problems – the lack of battery back-up saves for high scores.

The developer has confirmed that the patch is compatible with GabrielPyron's colour enhancement mod, so if you combine the pair, you'll have a vastly upgraded version of a truly amazing pinball simulation.