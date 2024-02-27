A trailer recently dropped online for a new Super Mario World ROM hack that aims to imagine what a Super Mario Bros. game might have looked like had it been released on a fictional CD-based version of the NES / Nintendo Famicom.

Super Mario Bros. CD, as the project is called, is the work of the ROM hacker King Mayro and a team of other musicians, artists, and graphic designers.

It takes advantage of MSU-1 enhanced audio to feature CD-quality music and also uses SNES's Mode 0 background mode extensively throughout its levels to feature an additional layer of detail that is not possible with the more commonly used Mode 1.





A full trailer showcasing a few environments, as well as a few things to expect from SMBCD! We've posted the video to YouTube as well as a SMWC3 thread: https://t.co/fL4gNoG814 pic.twitter.com/bd1QDnBTeY Hopefully this tides you all over while we're hard at work on SMBCD updates.A full trailer showcasing a few environments, as well as a few things to expect from SMBCD! We've posted the video to YouTube as well as a SMWC3 thread: https://t.co/boRlOLonSj February 24, 2024

The trailer for the hack is exactly 1 minute 30 seconds long and gives a look at some of the environments players will be able to visit including gem-filled caverns, colourful coastlines, dark forests, and Egypt-themed stages. It will apparently feature 40 unique levels and themes in total, packed with unique enemies and gimmicks, as well as new and returning power-ups.

The release date is set for October 10th, 2025, so there's evidently still a lot of work left to do on the project. But hopefully, we'll be able to see more of it before then.