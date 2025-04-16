Hamster, the creator of Arcade Archives, has announced the latest game coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4, as part of its popular series of retro reissues: Nichibutsu's 1989 sidescrolling shoot 'em up Tatakae! Big Fighter (previously localized in the West as "Sky Robo").

According to an article from the Japanese publication Famitsu, the game will land on Nintendo Switch on April 17th and PS4 on April 19th.

Tatakae! Big Fighter is notable for being Nichibutsu's last ever shoot 'em up before it began focusing almost exclusively on strip mahjong titles. It sees players get behind the controls of a spaceship that is equipped with the ability to transform into a giant robot and, as is common with the shoot 'em up genre, also contains various other power-ups spread across the levels that will further enhance your aircraft, by increasing its speed and weaponry.

After several decades in the arcade business, Nichibutsu's parent company, Nihon Bussan, moved out of developing original games in the 2000s, eventually closing its doors for good in 2015. Before they did, though, its founder Sueharu Torii sold its video game library to Hamster to rerelease its games on modern platforms.

Hamster has now released 23 of the company's titles, including classics such as Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta.

You can watch some footage of Tatakae! Big Fighter in action below: