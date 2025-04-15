A concert dedicated to the music of the Metal Gear franchise is scheduled to take place later this year, at the Royal Albert Hall in London (h/t: VGC).

Metal Gear In Concert is an audiovisual celebration of the classic series that debuted in Osaka, Japan back in 2017 and has previously hosted performances in Tokyo, New York, LA, and Paris. Later this year, however, will mark the first time ever the concert has been performed in the UK, with two concerts scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, November 1st: a matinee performance at 2:30 pm and an evening performance at 7:30 pm.

This performance will feature iconic music and songs from the Metal Gear series performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Buc, with footage from the game being projected onto a giant screen behind the musicians.





Priority booking for Friends & Patrons open at 10am on Wed 16 Apr. General sale begins at 10am on Thu 17 Apr: pic.twitter.com/SwUfMXB26x The official METAL GEAR concert comes to the UK, with the @royalphilorch and special guest appearances from @TheDonnaBurke and @stefanieGMJ Priority booking for Friends & Patrons open at 10am on Wed 16 Apr. General sale begins at 10am on Thu 17 Apr: https://t.co/93fhymGkaC April 15, 2025

There will also be special guest appearances from the singer/voice actor Donna Burke (who performed on tracks like Heaven's Divide and Sins of the Father) and Quiet herself, actress Stefanie Joosten (who provided vocals for Quiet's Theme).

Priority booking for Royal Albert Hall friends and patrons opens tomorrow (April 16th) at 10am BST. General tickets, meanwhile, go on sale a day later (April 17th), also at 10. Tickets can be bought from the Royal Albert Hall Box Office.

You can find out more information here.