Update [Thu 13th Feb, 2025 13:30 GMT]: Following last night's State of Play, Konami finally uploaded its release date trailer to its YouTube channel following last week's PlayStation leak, officially announcing the grand return of Snake Vs. Monkey.

But as some, including Wario64, have noted, it appears that the mode will only be present in the Steam and PS5 versions of the game, with Konami instead uploading a separate trailer for Xbox Series X|S players that removes all references to the Ape Escape series. This is undoubtedly down to Sony being the company that owns the Ape Escape IP.

As a result, Konami is developing an exclusive new game mode specifically for Xbox players, which seems to involve Snake facing off against Bomberman, judging from the silhouette that appears briefly at the end.

Konami hasn't detailed exactly what this mode will entail but has asked fans to stay tuned for further details.

Original Article [Thu 6th Feb, 2025 17:30 GMT]: More information about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has leaked online, due to a release date trailer accidentally being uploaded early to the PlayStation Network (h/t: Wario64).

The new trailer revealed the news that the game will be published on August 28th on PS5 (presumably, that also goes for PC and Xbox Series X|S too) and that it will also see the return of the fan favourite 'Snake Vs Monkey' mode from the original PS2 title.

'Snake Vs. Monkey', for those unfamiliar, is an additional minigame that was available alongside the main story, which saw Snake accepting a mission from Roy Campbell to track down a bunch of monkeys from Sony's Ape Escape series who had escaped into the jungle and were up to no good. In this mode, players were given a timer, with the ultimate aim being to travel around stages based on areas from the main game sedating and capturing all of the monkeys in a given area.

Originally, it featured five levels in the North American and Japanese editions of the game released in 2004 but later received two additional stages in the European and Australian versions of the game that launched the following year.

These levels were then later incorporated into the expanded Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, before being left out of the Metal Gear The Essential Collection box set for the PS2, as well as Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D, and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, to the disappointment of fans.

