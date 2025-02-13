The toy company Jada Toys has just opened pre-orders for two new 1:12 scale figures based on the Street Fighter characters Sagat and Blanka.

The figures are the latest in an ongoing line from the American manufacturer based on the famous Capcom fighting series, with the company having previously released other collectible figures based on DeeJay, Cammy, Guile, M. Bison, Ryu, Ken, Dhalsim, Chun-Li, and Fei Long.

Sagat is a character who first debuted as the non-playable final boss in the original 1987 arcade game Street Fighter, before finally becoming playable in Street Fighter II: Champion Edition in 1992. He is a fighter who specializes in Muay Thai and notably bears a large scar across his chest, which he sustained in a battle against Ryu.

Blanka, on the other hand, made his first appearance in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior back in 1991 and is a feral beast-man from the Amazonian jungle. He is known for his green skin, and wild orange hair, as well as his ability to summon electricity — all of which are the result of a genetic mutation as a child.

Both characters have since become series regulars, with their appearance here being based on their models from 2017's Ultra Street Fighter II.

The toys both stand at 6 inches tall and feature an alternative head sculpt, interchangeable hands, multiple points of articulation, and accessories to let you replicate Sagat's Tiger Shot and Blanka's Electric Thunder attacks.

If you want to pre-order the figures, they are currently available from BigBadToyStore and Entertainment Earth in the US. Both cost $29.99 and come in either regular packaging or a collector's edition designed to pay homage to Street Fighter's arcade origins. The figures are expected to ship to customers later this year.