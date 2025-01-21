Discotek Media has announced that it will be bringing out a new Blu-ray of the critically panned Street Fighter: The Animated Series.

Originally airing between 1995 to 1997 on the USA Network, Street Fighter The Animated Series was a collaboration between USA Studios, Capcom, Graz Entertainment (season one), and InVision Entertainment (season two). It borrowed story elements from the 1994 Street Fighter movie, focusing primarily on the character Guile as he leads an undercover peacekeeping organization named "The Street Fighters" against M. Bison and the evil Shadaloo organization.

The show lasted for two seasons and 26 episodes but has since gone on to garner a negative reputation among fans of the series and contemporary critics for its poor animation, disappointing story, and awful dialogue.





The reverse and disc label are inspired by SNES & Super Famicom releases.

The new Blu-ray release will feature all 26 episodes in English with closed captions, with a bunch of additional extras also being included. These consist of various game-inspired menus, a meme compilation video, an art gallery, and an option to view the intro in storyboard mode, as well as new commentary tracks hosted by the YouTuber Matt McMuscles.

These commentary tracks will feature guest appearances from the likes of Discotek producer Brady Hartel as well as others including Justin Wong, Maximilian Dood, Guile Win Quote, Arin "Ego Raptor" Hanson, Lythero, and Aleks Le.





The 13 episode US cartoon series is coming!



The 13 episode US cartoon series is coming! It has a 32-bit inspired disc menu.

In addition to Street Fighter: The Animated Series, Discotek Media has also revealed it will be bringing out a Blu-ray of Darkstalkers' animated series. This is the 13-episode show that aired in the US in 1995, which is not to be confused with the Japanese OVA that was released between 1997-1998. Extras for this are currently unannounced. Both Blu-rays are expected to be released later this year, in 2025.