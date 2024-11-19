Capcom Artworks' social media accounts have just shared a bunch of rarely-seen sketches for a collection of Capcom titles, including Street Fighter Alpha, Darkstalkers, Star Gladiator, and Cyberbots (thanks Eventhubs for the spot!).

As you may or not already be aware, over the last few years, Capcom has been holding a travelling art exhibition across various locations in Japan, under the name "Tezuka Fighting Universe: CAPCOM VS. Osamu Tezuka CHARACTERS", with the event currently taking place at the Tokiwaso Manga Museum in Toshima City, Tokyo until November 24th.

The exhibition allows visitors to check out a bunch of cool, new crossover art, created by Tezuka Productions' and Capcom's artists, but is also home to some incredible concept sketches and design documents for some of Capcom's most popular titles. The majority of this artwork you'll only be able to see if you actually hop on a plane and attend the event in person, but luckily, for those who can't, Capcom has also been known to drop some occasional photos showing people what they are missing out on.

Back in June 2023, for instance, Street Fighter's Japanese Twitter account shared some images of the design docs for the Rival Schools' sequel Project Justice exhibited at the event, as well as some crossover art, featuring Street Fighter 6's Jamie and Tezuka's Rainbow Parakeet, and Street Fighter's Chun Li and Princess Knight's Sapphire, among others.

More recently, however, Capcom's art account on Twitter/X and Bluesky has decided to get in on the action too, sharing some new photos of the remarkable illustrations that are on display at the event to try and entice some final visitors to stop by before the exhibition ends later this week.

This includes some early concept art for the arcade title Street Fighter Alpha (including Sakura, Rose, Birdie, Guy, and Zangief), and early drawings of characters from the gothic fighter Darkstalkers (such as Jedah, BB Hood, Morrigan, Lilith, and Anakaris).

Among the images Capcom has shared, there is also a photo of a wall featuring a bunch of development art from Capcom's weapons-based 2D fighter Star Gladiator (such as depictions of the game's hero Hayato Kanzaki, the Spanish matador Gerelt, the robot Vector, and the rhythmic gymnast June Lin Milliam) as well as another image focused on material from the Armored Warriors' spin-off Cyberbots.

If you happen to be in Japan, you can find more information on how to reserve a ticket ahead of attending here (the price of admission is ¥500 for adults). For the rest of us, meanwhile, we'll just have to continue to live vicariously through the photos above.