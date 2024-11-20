When Yuzo Koshiro announced in 2023 he was working on Earthion, a new shooter for the Genesis / Mega Drive, it triggered a tidal wave of anticipation in the retro community.

Koshiro's music has become famous in the world of gaming, but he's also a seasoned shmup fan and game developer, having worked on titles such as Story of Thor and Streets of Rage 2. With a late 2024 release date announced, plenty of people started to get very excited about Earthion – even more so as the first footage was released.

Sadly, Koshiro has now confirmed that the game won't be launching this year after all and has been pushed into 2025.

"The development of Earthion is on track, and it looks like the project has entered the home stretch, heading into the stadium, though it's taking a bit longer than planned," he says on social media. "Stay tuned for the final reveal coming next year!"

At the same time, Koshiro also shared the news that the game will be playable at the upcoming Retro Game Summit at the Ota Ward Industrial Plaza PiO on November 30th.

The plan is to release Earthion on modern-day consoles, as well as the Genesis. Limited Run Games will be handling physical distribution.