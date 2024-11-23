Capcom vs. SNK 2 may be 23 years old now, but that doesn't mean the crossover fighter has given up all of its secrets.

A fighting game expert known as Desk has been spending some quality time with the 2001 brawler recently and has documented a whole bunch of new combos in the game – some of which have the kind of hit counts you'd normally expect to find in Killer Instinct.

As noted by the lovely people over at Event Hubs, Capcom vs. SNK 2 features a "Groove" system which offers new abilities and tactics.

Six are available, and the 'A' Groove is the one Desk has focused on here, as it allows you to perform custom combos – basically, you can link moves together more freely, creating chains which wouldn't otherwise be possible.

The video below shows Desk pulling off some downright insane combination attacks, one of which scores a staggering 41 hits.